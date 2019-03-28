HealthTexas Medical Group celebrated grand opening of San Pedro clinic along with 25th anniversary

SAN ANTONIO - HealthTexas Medical Group celebrated the grand opening of its newest facility, the San Pedro clinic at San Pedro Avenue and Marshall Street on March 27.

The 19,000-square-foot, primary care clinic includes 30 exam rooms, two laboratories, a pharmacy and enough space for 10 medical providers.

Later this year there will be an 8,100-square-foot community center that will hub not only for the Medical Group but also for the surrounding community, with ample space to host educational events, health fairs, exercise groups and senior events.

The clinic will be staffed by Dr. Rowland Reyna, internal medicine; Dr. Steven Ramos, internal medicine; Dr. Andrine Grant, family medicine; and Dr. Aziz Tejani, internal medicine; with support from seasoned physician assistants, Benny Enriquez and Christian Aldrete.

HealthTexas marked a milestone in its 25-year history when it named Dr. Kristi Clark as its first female president & CEO, in January 2019, following the retirement of HealthTexas founder, Dr. Richard Reyna.

The HealthTexas San Pedro clinic is located at 530 San Pedro Avenue.

For more information, visit healthtexas.org or call 210-731-4800.

Information courtesy of HealthTexas. This is a sponsored article.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.