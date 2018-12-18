HealthTexas Medical Group welcomes Cristina Cortez, M.D.

SAN ANTONIO - HealthTexas Medical Group welcomes Dr. Cristina Cortez to its staff!

Dr. Cortez is from Dilley, Texas and is a Board Certified Family Medicine physician.

Dr. Cortez enjoys building and enhancing her patient relationships with families and extended family members.

Through appropriate health care, Dr. Cortez is able to touch more lives than just those patients she treats.

She also enjoys the learning from fellow colleagues and receiving additional training on how to be the finest physician she can be.

This shows on a daily basis as she is regularly recognized by her patients for her outstanding care.

Dr. Cortez enjoys spending time with her husband and two sons and the many activities they are involved in.

For more information, visit healthtexas.org or call 210-731-4800.

Information courtesy of HealthTexas.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.