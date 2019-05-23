HealthTexas Medical Group welcomes new provider, Sergio Rodriguez

SAN ANTONIO - HealthTexas Medical Group will welcome a new provider, Sergio Rodriguez, a family nurse practitioner, to its staff June 17.

Rodriguez will be an advanced practice clinician at the HealthTexas Blanco location at 615 NW Loop 410, 78216.

Being a primary care provider allows Rodriguez to have a more proactive part in stabilizing or enhancing his patients’ overall health.

This is very important to him because he looks at more than just the physical well-being of his patients.

He wants his patients to live vibrant, healthy and fulfilled lives and commits to do all he can to help with that process.

For more information about Rodriguez, visit healthtexas.org or call 210-731-HTMG.

Sponsored article by HealthTexas Medical Group.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.