HealthTexas opening new San Pedro clinic March 27

SAN ANTONIO - HealthTexas is excited to be opening its San Pedro clinic this month!

Join HealthTexas officials at the beautiful new medical facility at 530 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, for its grand opening on March 27 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The San Pedro clinic will be open beginning March 18, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The HealthTexas Lexington and Metro Plaza locations will be joining together to form a new, larger, more convenient and accessible mega-clinic just north of downtown.

Dr. Rowland Reyna, Dr. Aziz Tejani, Dr. Andrine Grant and Dr. Steven Ramos will be working at the San Pedro clinic.

For more information, visit healthtexas.org.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.