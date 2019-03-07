Health Texas

HealthTexas welcomes Dr. Douglas Bahr to New Braunfels Walnut Square clinic

Call HealthTexas at 210-731-4800 for more information

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - March is the month of growth and opportunity at HealthTexas.

Along with the HealthTexas San Pedro grand opening, HealthTexas would like for you to join them at the New Braunfels Walnut Square clinic March 15 to welcome Dr. Douglas Bahr to the HealthTexas staff.

More Headlines

Dr. Christopher Collins, the current physician at Walnut Square will relocate to the Lubbock area to be closer to his family. 

Bahr is a Board Certified Internal Medicine doctor who has been in private practice in New Braunfels for over 30 years. 

For more information, visit healthtexas.org

Information courtesy of HealthTexas.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.