HealthTexas: What you need to know about heart disease

SAN ANTONIO - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four people will die every year in the United States due to heart disease.

Heart disease is a term that can be used to describe several conditions.

Heart disease is used interchangeably with cardiovascular disease, and includes diseases of the coronary blood vessels, but it also includes arrhythmia, congenital heart defects and valvular disease.

Symptoms of heart disease may be different for men and women.

Symptoms of heart disease can include:

Chest pain

Chest tightness

Chest pressure

Chest discomfort

Shortness of breath

Numbness

Men are more likely to have chest pain, while women are more likely to have shortness of breath, nausea and extreme fatigue in addition to the chest discomfort.

