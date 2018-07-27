How much exercise do you need?

SAN ANTONIO - The American Heart Association, The American Diabetes Association and The American College of Sports Medicine recommends at least 150 minutes (2 and 1/2 hours) of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per week or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week.

All you need to do is walk 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

If you are looking for a safe, natural way to stay healthy and prevent disease; talk to your doctor about starting an exercise program that is right for you.

Regular physical activity reduces the risk of the following:

Dying prematurely

Dying from heart disease

Risk of stroke

Risk of developing high blood pressure

Risk of developing colon cancer

Feelings of depression and anxiety

Helps control weight

Helps build and maintain healthy bones, muscles and joints

Promotes psychological wellbeing

Helps older adults become stronger and better able to move without falling

Examples of moderate physical activity

Playing volleyball for 45 minutes

Gardening for 30-45 minutes

Bicycling 5 miles in 30 minutes

Raking leaves for 30 minutes

Water aerobics for 30 minutes

Swimming laps for 20 minutes

For more information, visit healthtexas.org.

Information courtesy of HealthTexas.

