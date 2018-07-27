Health Texas

How much exercise do you need?

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - The American Heart Association, The American Diabetes Association and The American College of Sports Medicine recommends at least 150 minutes (2 and 1/2 hours) of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per week or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week. 

All you need to do is walk 30 minutes a day, five days a week. 

If you are looking for a safe, natural way to stay healthy and prevent disease; talk to your doctor about starting an exercise program that is right for you. 

Regular physical activity reduces the risk of the following:

  • Dying prematurely
  • Dying from heart disease
  • Risk of stroke
  • Risk of developing high blood pressure
  • Risk of developing colon cancer
  • Feelings of depression and anxiety
  • Helps control weight
  • Helps build and maintain healthy bones, muscles and joints
  • Promotes psychological wellbeing 
  • Helps older adults become stronger and better able to move without falling 

Examples of moderate physical activity 

  • Playing volleyball for 45 minutes
  • Gardening for 30-45 minutes
  • Bicycling 5 miles in 30 minutes
  • Raking leaves for 30 minutes 
  • Water aerobics for 30 minutes
  • Swimming laps for 20 minutes

