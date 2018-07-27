How much exercise do you need?

SAN ANTONIO - The American Heart Association, The American Diabetes Association and The American College of Sports Medicine recommends at least 150 minutes (2 and 1/2 hours) of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per week or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week.
All you need to do is walk 30 minutes a day, five days a week.
If you are looking for a safe, natural way to stay healthy and prevent disease; talk to your doctor about starting an exercise program that is right for you.
Regular physical activity reduces the risk of the following:
- Dying prematurely
- Dying from heart disease
- Risk of stroke
- Risk of developing high blood pressure
- Risk of developing colon cancer
- Feelings of depression and anxiety
- Helps control weight
- Helps build and maintain healthy bones, muscles and joints
- Promotes psychological wellbeing
- Helps older adults become stronger and better able to move without falling
Examples of moderate physical activity
- Playing volleyball for 45 minutes
- Gardening for 30-45 minutes
- Bicycling 5 miles in 30 minutes
- Raking leaves for 30 minutes
- Water aerobics for 30 minutes
- Swimming laps for 20 minutes
Information courtesy of HealthTexas.
