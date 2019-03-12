Lifestyle change – Dr. Dominguez's March medical update from HealthTexas

By: Dr. Michael Dominguez, HealthTexas

This year, I have had the pleasure of meeting some men who are close to my age and younger.

They made appointments for various reasons. Some had new insurance and were taking advantage of a covered annual visit. Others were told to make an appointment with their spouse. And, finally, some made appointments to talk about a particular concern.

What sets this group of new male patients apart from others is that they had a desire to improve their health by whatever means necessary, including lifestyle change.

Lifestyle Change with a Partner

One patient had been diagnosed with diabetes. He’d been told he had diabetes years ago, but never did much about it. When he arrived in our exam room, his diabetes was poorly controlled, but he was ready for a lifestyle change. We did lab tests to find out where he was with his kidneys, his liver and his cholesterol. With that information, I laid out for him a recommended plan of action.

That included a couple of medications for his diabetes, a medication to protect his kidneys, a cholesterol medication to protect his heart and changes to his diet and his activity level. When he returned for his follow-up, he was joined by his spouse and they shared all of the lifestyle changes they made together.

Practicing What I Preach

In the last nine months or so, I’ve become one of these men. I now have high blood pressure and needed to take medication and adjust my lifestyle to improve my health. I was smart enough to know that “physician heal thyself” is not a wise behavior.

I’ve got a great doctor from HealthTexas who walked with me through the process and helped me undergo my own lifestyle change.

