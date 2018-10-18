Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment is now available through Dec. 7

SAN ANTONIO - Are you looking for a qualified primary care doctor during Open Enrollment?

You should consider visiting HealthTexas Medical Group, they are an excellent Medicare Advantage Provider.

The Medicare Open Enrollment is available now through Dec. 7.

If you have questions about Medicare health benefits, HealthTexas employees will be happy to answer all your questions.

“The doctors and staff here are awesome. They take the time to listen to you, and demonstrate concern with an honest heart,” said Sylvia A., HealthTexas patient.

HealthTexas Medical Group has more than 60 healthcare providers across 17 primary care clinics in and around San Antonio.

Eight benefits of visiting HealthTexas

HealthTexas has been recognized continually on a local, statewide and national level.

HealthTexas Doctors are all board certified in either internal medicine or family practice.

HealthTexas doctors emphasize continuum of care, which means coordinating all aspects of their patient’s treatment.

HealthTexas embraces the values of quality, compassionate, consistent care with outstanding service. Every patient. Every time.

HealthTexas has invested over $1 million to train providers and staff in superb customer service.

HealthTexas takes an outcome-focused, holistic approach. The team considers home environment, and other outside influences that may impact health.

HealthTexas offers same-day appointments.

What is the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment?

Annual period when seniors with Medicare can make changes to their coverage through Dec. 7.

For more information about HealthTexas and the Medicare Open Enrollment, visit HealthTexas.org or call 210-731-HTMG.

Information courtesy of HealthTexas.

