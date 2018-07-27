Recipe: Beef Chili

Beef Chili
Healthy Corner Recipe
Prep: 40 minutes, cook 35 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 lb ground beef (96% lean)
- 1 can (15-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted beef broth
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted dices tomatoes
- 1 can (4 ounces) canned green chilies or Jalapeno peppers
- 2 tbs chili powder
Directions:
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot
- Add ground beef and cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4 inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings
- Stir in beans, broth, tomatoes, green chilies and chili powder
- Bring to boil
- Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 minutes to develop flavors, stirring occasionally
- Garnish with toppings, as desired
For more healthy recipes, visit healthtexas.org.
Information courtesy of HealthTexas.
