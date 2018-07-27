Health Texas

Recipe: Beef Chili

For more healthy recipes, visit healthtexas.org

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

Beef Chili 

Healthy Corner Recipe

Prep: 40 minutes, cook 35 minutes

Ingredients: 

  • 1 lb ground beef (96% lean)
  • 1 can (15-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted beef broth
  • 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted dices tomatoes
  • 1 can (4 ounces) canned green chilies or Jalapeno peppers
  • 2 tbs chili powder

Directions:

  1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot
     
  2. Add ground beef and cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4 inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings
     
  3. Stir in beans, broth, tomatoes, green chilies and chili powder
     
  4. Bring to boil 
     
  5. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 minutes to develop flavors, stirring occasionally 
     
  6. Garnish with toppings, as desired

For more healthy recipes, visit healthtexas.org.

Information courtesy of HealthTexas.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.