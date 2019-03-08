Recipe: Chocolate Crunch

Prep time: five minutes, ready in 35 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup Wheat Chex Cereal (2 ounces)

1 cup pretzel sticks broken in half (2 ounces)

1/4 cup salted roasted almonds (2 1/2 ounces)

3 tablespoons bittersweet chocolate chips, melted

Directions:

1. Combine Chex, pretzels and almonds in a medium bowl

2. Melt chocolate:

To melt chocolate in the microwave: Microwave on medium for one minute, stir, then continue microwaving in 20-second intervals until melted, stirring after each interval

Melt on the stovetop. Place in the top of a double boiler over hot, but not boiling water, and stir until melted

3. Drizzle melted chocolate with other ingredients

4. Stir to combine

5. Spread the mixture on a wax paper-lined baking sheet

6. Refrigerate until the chocolate is set, approximately 30 minutes

*To make ahead of events: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to five days.

For more healthy recipes, visit healthtexas.org.

Information courtesy of HealthTexas.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.