By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

Recipe: Chocolate Crunch

Prep time: five minutes, ready in 35 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Wheat Chex Cereal (2 ounces)
  • 1 cup pretzel sticks broken in half (2 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup salted roasted almonds (2 1/2 ounces)
  • 3 tablespoons bittersweet chocolate chips, melted

Directions:

1. Combine Chex, pretzels and almonds in a medium bowl

2. Melt chocolate:

  • To melt chocolate in the microwave: Microwave on medium for one minute, stir, then continue microwaving in 20-second intervals until melted, stirring after each interval
  • Melt on the stovetop. Place in the top of a double boiler over hot, but not boiling water, and stir until melted 

3. Drizzle melted chocolate with other ingredients

4. Stir to combine

5. Spread the mixture on a wax paper-lined baking sheet

6. Refrigerate until the chocolate is set, approximately 30 minutes

*To make ahead of events: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to five days.

