RECIPE: Egg muffins with lean turkey bacon

Ingredients:
- 12 slices of lean turkey bacon
- 20-ounces of egg whites
- 3 small eggs
- 2 1/2 ounce lean turkey sausage
- 2 1/2 ounce red bell pepper
- 2-ounces baby spinach or chopped regular spinach
- 3-ounce yellow onion
- 1 garlic clove
- 1/2 jalapeno chili
- 1 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
Directions:
- Heat the oven to 350 degrees
- Coat a muffin pan or 12 muffin forms with a little cooking spray
- Wrap a slice of bacon around the inside of each of the muffin forms and put a little spinach at the bottom of each
- Chop onions, jalapeno and garlic finely, and saute' for a few minutes until the onions are translucent
- Take the onion mix off the stove and divide it evenly between the 12 muffin forms, placing it on top of the spinach
- Chop the sausage and bell pepper and add to the muffin forms
- In a mixing bowl, combine egg whites, whole eggs, salt and pepper and whisk them together
- Pour the egg mixture into the muffin forms so it just covers the veggies
- Bake for 25 minutes on the middle rack
