Recipe: Granola and Berry Yogurt Parfait

1 serving

Prep 15 minutes

Ingredients:

½ cup(s) blueberries Fresh or frozen and thawed

6 oz yogurt, nonfat, vanilla

1/3 cup(s) granola

3 teaspoon pumpkin seeds, shelled

Directions:

1. Wash blueberries if using fresh, or defrost if using frozen.

2. In a parfait glass, spoon 1/3 each of the blueberries, yogurt, granola, and pumpkin seeds.

3. Repeat with 2 more layers of blueberries, yogurt, granola, and pumpkin seeds.

Nutrition:

Per serving: 336 calories, 12g fat, 4 mg cholesterol, Sodium 115mg, Saturated Fat 3g, Protein 13 g, Fiber 4g, Carbohydrates 48g.

