Recipe: Granola and Berry Yogurt Parfait
- 1 serving
- Prep 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- ½ cup(s) blueberries Fresh or frozen and thawed
- 6 oz yogurt, nonfat, vanilla
- 1/3 cup(s) granola
- 3 teaspoon pumpkin seeds, shelled
Directions:
1. Wash blueberries if using fresh, or defrost if using frozen.
2. In a parfait glass, spoon 1/3 each of the blueberries, yogurt, granola, and pumpkin seeds.
3. Repeat with 2 more layers of blueberries, yogurt, granola, and pumpkin seeds.
Nutrition:
Per serving: 336 calories, 12g fat, 4 mg cholesterol, Sodium 115mg, Saturated Fat 3g, Protein 13 g, Fiber 4g, Carbohydrates 48g.
Information courtesy of HealthTexas.
