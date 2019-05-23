Recipe: No-Bake Peanut Butter Cup Protein Bars
Prep time: 5 minutes, total time is 25 minutes, makes 12 bars
Ingredients:
- 1 cup natural smooth peanut butter (only ingredient should be peanuts)
- 1/4 cup honey
- 3 scoops vanilla whey protein powder
- 1/2 cup oat flour
- 1/4 cup dairy-free chocolate chips
Directions:
- In a large bowl combine peanut butter and honey.
- Add in protein powder and oat flour
- It should come together into a ball and batter slightly dry.
- Place a large piece of plastic wrap over an 8x8 inch baking pan and cover the sides with nonstick spray along the sides.
- Put batter into the pan and flatten with hands so it fills the entire pan. Make sure it's flat and even.
- Place in freezer for 20 minutes.
- While bars are in the freezer, melt chocolate chips in the microwave, heat in 20-second increments until smooth.
- Remove bars from the freezer and lift out of the pan using the plastic wrap.
- Cut into 12 bars.
- Using a knife spread the chocolate onto bars, or place in a Ziploc bag and cut off a corner and drizzle over bars.
- Allow chocolate to cool completely.
- Store in an airtight container in the fridge or freezer.
- You can grind oats yourself or buy packaged oat flour.
