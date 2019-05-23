Health Texas

RECIPE: No-Bake Peanut Butter Cup Protein Bars

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

Prep time: 5 minutes, total time is 25 minutes, makes 12 bars

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup natural smooth peanut butter (only ingredient should be peanuts)
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 3 scoops vanilla whey protein powder
  • 1/2 cup oat flour
  • 1/4 cup dairy-free chocolate chips

Directions:

  • In a large bowl combine peanut butter and honey.
  • Add in protein powder and oat flour
  • It should come together into a ball and batter slightly dry.
  • Place a large piece of plastic wrap over an 8x8 inch baking pan and cover the sides with nonstick spray along the sides.
  • Put batter into the pan and flatten with hands so it fills the entire pan. Make sure it's flat and even.
  • Place in freezer for 20 minutes.
  • While bars are in the freezer, melt chocolate chips in the microwave, heat in 20-second increments until smooth.
  • Remove bars from the freezer and lift out of the pan using the plastic wrap.
  • Cut into 12 bars.
  • Using a knife spread the chocolate onto bars, or place in a Ziploc bag and cut off a corner and drizzle over bars.
  • Allow chocolate to cool completely.
  • Store in an airtight container in the fridge or freezer.
  • You can grind oats yourself or buy packaged oat flour.

