RECIPE: Strawberry Breakfast Mousse

Strawberry Breakfast Mousse

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4 1/2 cup per serving

*Can be made up to 24 hours in advance.

Ingredients:

1 cup quartered strawberries

1/2 cup low-fat ricotta cheese

1/2 cup fat-free vanilla yogurt

2 tablespoons all-fruit strawberry spread

3/4 cup fat-free frozen whipped topping, thawed in a refrigerator

4 fresh mint springs (optional)

Directions:

1. In a blender, process the strawberries, ricotta, yogurt, and strawberry spread for 20-30 seconds or until smooth

2. Stirring halfway through

3. Pour into a medium bowl

4. Gently fold in the whipped topping

5. Spoon into custard cups or small bowls

6. Garnish with the mint

