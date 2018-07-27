Recipe: Sugar-Free Molten Chocolate Cake
Prep: 5 minutes, cook 25 minutes, ready 30 minutes
Ingredients:
- 4 oz good quality unsweetened chocolate, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, cubed
- 2 eggs
- 2 egg yolks
- 1/4 cup Pyure Organic All Purpose Stevia Blend
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 pinch salt
- 1/2 cup 35% whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon Pyure Organic All Purpose Stevia Blend
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly butter flour, 4 oz oven-proof ramekins.
- Place ramekins on rimmed baking sheet and set aside.
- In heatproof bowl over simmering water, melt chocolate with butter. Let cool slightly.
- In the bowl of an electric mixer, whisk eggs, egg yolks with Pyure Organic All Purpose Stevia Blend, flour and salt until thickened.
- With the mixer on low speed, gradually add chocolate mixture until well combined.
- Evenly spoon chocolate mixture into prepared ramekins.
- Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until cakes have puffed and formed a light crust. Cakes will jiggle slightly when shaken. (Should still be soft in center to retain soft flowing center).
- Run knife around edge of cakes and invert onto serving place. Serve with dollop of whipped cream.
- TIP: Make cake batter in ramekins ahead of time and store, covered, in refrigerator. Bring to room temperature before baking.
