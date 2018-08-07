San Antonio Business Journal names Dr. Richard Reyna as 'Outstanding CEO for its 2018 C-Suite Awards

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Business Journal has named Dr. Richard Reyna, president and CEO of HealthTexas Medical Group, one of 15 top chief executive officers in San Antonio as part of the publication's 2-18 C-Suite Awards.

He will be honored along with the other winners during a dinner on Sept. 20 at Pearl Stable.

"It is certainly a privilege to be recognized by the San Antonio Business Journal for the work we have done past 25 years to establish HealthTexas Group as a group of primary care physicians who patients across the region have come to trust and rely on for their health and medical needs," said Dr. Reyna.

Dr. Richard has been practicing adult internal medicine near downtown San Antonio since 1998. He is honored to have been selected to serve on the faculty of the medical school at the UT Health Science Center since 1989, and also recently as an adjunct faculty professor at the University of the Incarnate Word School of Medicine. He has also been recognized with several awards for his education of future physicians.

About HealthTexas Medical Group

HealthTexas Medical Group was established in 1994 by local physicians

Offers more than 60 health care providers in 17 primary clinics in and around San Antonio

For more information, visit healthtexas.org.

Information courtesy of HealthTexas.

