Score your very own Fiesta Fever Face medal from HealthTexas!

SAN ANTONIO - Viva Fiesta San Antonio!

If you collect Fiesta medals, now is the time to check out the new HealthTexas Fiesta Fever Face medal.

There are two easy ways to get your hands on this one-of-a-kind Fiesta medal!

Option #1: Like the HealthTexas Medical Group Facebook page here and post a picture showing your #FiestaFeverFace. P.S. don't forget to tag HealthTexas!

Option #2: Register/message your provider in the HealthTexas Patient Portal at HealthTexas.org.

If you have any more questions about how you can get your Fiesta medal from HealthTexas, visit HealthTexas.org.

Get to know HealthTexas Medical Group:

HealthTexas Medical Group has grown to include over 50 primary health care providers in 17 primary care clinics

The HealthTexas doctors' secret to success lies in the fact that each physician takes a hands-on approach to looking after their patients throughout all phases of their lives and all aspects of their healthcare

HealthTexas has established itself as the standard in the primary health care community

Information courtesy of HealthTexas.

