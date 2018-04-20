RECIPE: Strawberry Kiwi Smoothie

Strawberry Kiwi Smoothie Recipe

Prep time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh ripe strawberries, stems removed

1 1/2 cups vanilla yogurt 1 cup orange juice

2 bananas

2 kiwis, peeled

1/4 cup honey

Directions:

1. Blend strawberries, yogurt, orange juice, bananas, kiwis, and honey together in a blender until smooth.

*Helpful smoothie tip

For a thicker smoothie, replace vanilla yogurt with vanilla Greek yogurt.

In addition to being thicker, the Greek yogurt adds more protein to the smoothie.

If desired, add ice to thicken the mixture.

