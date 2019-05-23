Tips to maintain healthy lifestyle – Dr. Dominguez's medical May update from HealthTexas

SAN ANTONIO - Cardiovascular disease and heart health will always be important topics.

Dr. Michael Dominguez, MD FAAFP, is board-certified in family medicine at HealthTexas Medical Group and provided some tips on how you can maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Tips to maintain a healthy lifestyle:

Eat a healthy diet.

Be more physically active.

Manage your diabetes well.

Stop smoking or never start to smoke.

