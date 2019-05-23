Health Texas

Tips to maintain healthy lifestyle – Dr. Dominguez's medical May update from HealthTexas

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Cardiovascular disease and heart health will always be important topics. 

Dr. Michael Dominguez, MD FAAFP, is board-certified in family medicine at HealthTexas Medical Group and provided some tips on how you can maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Tips to maintain a healthy lifestyle:

  • Eat a healthy diet.
  • Be more physically active.
  • Manage your diabetes well.
  • Stop smoking or never start to smoke.

