What causes diabetes?

The exact cause of diabetes is unknown. However, a combination of the following is linked to the development of type 2 diabetes:

Having pre-diabetes

Heredity

Poor diet

Obesity

Age: being 45 years or older

Ethnicity: Native American, Hispanic Americans, African Americans are at higher risk for type 2 diabetes

Over time, high blood glucose can have harmful effects on the body, leading to long-term complications. The longer you have diabetes and the less controlled your blood sugar - the higher the risk of complications.

Eventually, diabetes complications may be disabling or even life-threatening.

Possible complications can include the following:

Heart disease

Kidney disease

Nerve damage

Eye disease

Foot damage (which can lead to amputation and skin disorders like chronic infections and ulcers)

Recommended foods to eat:

Focus on healthy carbs, such as fruits, veggies, whole grains and low-fat dairy products

Fiber rich foods include veggies, fruits, buts, legumes, whole-wheat flour and wheat bran

Heart-healthy fish (cod, tuna and halibut, salmon, tuna, sardines)

Good fats include avocados, almonds, pecans, wa;nuts, olives, olive and peanut oils

Foods to avoid:

Saturated fats (high-fat dairy products and animal proteins such as beef, hot dogs, sausage and bacon contain saturated fats

Trans fats (These types of fats are found in processed snacks, baked goods, shortening and margarines

Cholesterol (Aim for no more than 200 milligrams (mg) of cholesterol a day

Sodium (Aim for less than 2,300 mg of sodium a day

