What causes diabetes?
The exact cause of diabetes is unknown. However, a combination of the following is linked to the development of type 2 diabetes:
- Having pre-diabetes
- Heredity
- Poor diet
- Obesity
- Age: being 45 years or older
- Ethnicity: Native American, Hispanic Americans, African Americans are at higher risk for type 2 diabetes
Over time, high blood glucose can have harmful effects on the body, leading to long-term complications. The longer you have diabetes and the less controlled your blood sugar - the higher the risk of complications.
Eventually, diabetes complications may be disabling or even life-threatening.
Possible complications can include the following:
- Heart disease
- Kidney disease
- Nerve damage
- Eye disease
- Foot damage (which can lead to amputation and skin disorders like chronic infections and ulcers)
Recommended foods to eat:
- Focus on healthy carbs, such as fruits, veggies, whole grains and low-fat dairy products
- Fiber rich foods include veggies, fruits, buts, legumes, whole-wheat flour and wheat bran
- Heart-healthy fish (cod, tuna and halibut, salmon, tuna, sardines)
- Good fats include avocados, almonds, pecans, wa;nuts, olives, olive and peanut oils
Foods to avoid:
- Saturated fats (high-fat dairy products and animal proteins such as beef, hot dogs, sausage and bacon contain saturated fats
- Trans fats (These types of fats are found in processed snacks, baked goods, shortening and margarines
- Cholesterol (Aim for no more than 200 milligrams (mg) of cholesterol a day
- Sodium (Aim for less than 2,300 mg of sodium a day
