What you need to know about artificial sweetners

August blog from Michael Dominguez, MD at HealthTexas
Downsides to using artificial sweeteners:
- Contain inflammatory properties that can make arthritis pain worse
- Cause water retention
Dr. Dominguez recommendations patients to use real sugar minimally or in moderation.
Skip the Sweet-n-Low
Dr. Dominguez would rather patients give up their Diet Cokes, Sweet-n-Low, Nutrasweet, and the others, and let them have an occasional soda or sweet tea.
By occasional, Dr. Dominguez means one or two a week instead of one or two diet drinks everyday.
Avoiding artificial sweeteners is a good start to moving towards a healthier lifestyle.
Talk to your doctor about finding a balance that works for you and your health.
