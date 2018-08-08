What you need to know about artificial sweetners

SAN ANTONIO - August blog from Michael Dominguez, MD at HealthTexas

Downsides to using artificial sweeteners:

Contain inflammatory properties that can make arthritis pain worse

Cause water retention

Dr. Dominguez recommendations patients to use real sugar minimally or in moderation.

Skip the Sweet-n-Low

Dr. Dominguez would rather patients give up their Diet Cokes, Sweet-n-Low, Nutrasweet, and the others, and let them have an occasional soda or sweet tea.

By occasional, Dr. Dominguez means one or two a week instead of one or two diet drinks everyday.

Avoiding artificial sweeteners is a good start to moving towards a healthier lifestyle.

Talk to your doctor about finding a balance that works for you and your health.

For the full article, visit healthtexas.org.

Information courtesy of HealthTexas.

