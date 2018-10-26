What you need to know about Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment

SAN ANTONIO - Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment is going on right now through Dec. 7 for people 65 years of age and older.

Dr. Kristi Clark from HealthTexas is here to help answer questions about the Medicare Advantage Plan.

"I think patients do wonderfully on Medicare Advantage Plans, it's simple, less cost and there's a lot of value with the benefits," said Dr. Clark.

If you're looking for a new primary care physician, HealthTexas has more than 60 healthcare providers in 17 primary care clinic in and around the San Antonio region.

Why are fewer doctors accepting just traditional Medicare?

"The main reason that many physicians have turned away from Medicare is because it's complicated for doctors as well as patients," said Dr. Clark. "They (doctors) have to submit a tremendous amount of data and because of that, a lot of physicians have shied away from Medicare. In San Antonio we are pretty safe. Most doctors take a lot of Medicare."

What are the different types of Medicare?

Part A is about hospital benefits, that's where the bulk of the expenses are.

Part B is what we traditionally think of with our premium, that's when you got to see your doctor or specialist.

Part C allows a private insurer to offer a product that combines A, B and D.

Part D is for drug coverage.

Information above is from Dr. Kristi Clark.

Why should someone on Medicare join a Medicare Advantage Plan?

"Cost is huge with patients, with the Medicare Advantage Plan it will almost always save patients money," Dr. Clark said. "They have co-pays rather than co-premiums."

For more information, visit HealthTexas.org or call 210-731-HTMG (4864).

Information courtesy of HealthTexas.

