Did you know that sleep apnea or obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a common condition affecting more than 3 million Americans every year?

Do you suffer from sleep apnea or know someone that does?

HealthTexas has many helpful tips about what you can do to sleep better at night if you have been diagnosed with sleep apnea.

What is obstructive sleep apnea?

When someone is not breathing or not breathing enough while sleeping

Sleep apnea is more common as people age and gain weight

Sleep apnea symptoms include:

Snoring

Waking up tired

Sleeping easily during the day

Morning headaches

Some patients even wake up gasping for air in the middle of the night

Sleep apnea facts you need to know:

Car crashes are 2 to 3 times more common in patients with sleep apnea

In patients with diabetes, they have a greater risk of complications if they also have sleep apnea

Sleep apnea diagnosis:

HealthTexas now has the ability to do the sleep apnea test at your home, HealthTexas will get the results within a few days and can talk about the next steps.

If you have any of the symptoms mentioned above, HealthTexas is your go-to for primary health care physician.

For more information, visit healthtexas.org.

Information courtesy of HealthTexas.

