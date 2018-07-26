World Hepatitis Day is July 28

What you need to know about World Hepatitis Day

According to Dr. Dominguez at HealthTexas.

Since 2010, the World Health Organization has designated a day in July as World Hepatitis Day. That day is July 28, and the theme for the day is “Eliminate Hepatitis Day.”

Below are some facts about the day and hepatitis itself.

World Hepatitis Day raises awareness of the 400 million people infected with hepatitis B or C around the world

Every year, 1.4 million people die from viral hepatitis worldwide

Last year, the World Health Organization made it a goal to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030

Website for this new initiative is www.nohep.org

Multiple types of hepatitis infection that patients may develop named by letters A-E

Hepatitis B

There is a vaccination for this type of hepatitis and most children are now vaccinated against it. Adults who weren’t vaccinated as children can be vaccinated with a series of three injections. At this time, those at highest risk are encouraged to be vaccinated. Health care workers, close contacts of people infected with hepatitis B, travelers to high-risk areas, IV drug users and prison populations are at highest risk.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends people who are at high risk of infection go to be screened for hepatitis B. Early identification can make an impact on long-term survival.

Hepatitis C

Most concerning in the population we serve is hepatitis C. Hepatitis C was discovered after hepatitis B and screening began much later. At this time, there is no vaccine for hepatitis C. The current recommendation is that people born between 1945 and 1965 should be screened for hepatitis C. Like B, it is transmitted by blood and body fluids.

In the past, treatment of hepatitis C was difficult and expensive. The medications caused significant side effects and weren’t options for many patients. Now, there is treatment that is 90-95% effective depending on the type of hepatitis C a patient is carrying.

Try to avoid activities that put you at risk for getting viral hepatitis. If you can’t or you participated in activities that put you at risk, get checked. Your primary care physician should be able to discuss the screening and the meaning of the results.

For more information, visit healthtexas.org.

Information courtesy of HealthTexas Medical Group.