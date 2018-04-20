RECIPE: Check out this Cosmic Cucumber Wrap

Cosmic Cucumber Wrap Recipe

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 1

Cups of fruits & vegetables per serving: 1 1/2

Ingredients:

1 oz lean ground beef

1 tablespoon onion, chopped

1 cup Romaine lettuce, shredded

1/4 cup fresh tomatoes, diced

1/4 cup cucumber, diced

1 (8 inch ) whole wheat tortilla

1 tablespoon fat-free ranch salad dressing

Directions:

1. Brown ground beef and onion in skillet over medium heat

2. Drain excess fat

3. Mix lettuce and tomato together with ground beef mixture

4. Chop cucumber and mix with salad dressing

5. Place tortilla on a plate and spread with beef mixture

6. Top with cucumber and salad dressing mixture and roll wrap

Each serving provides an excellent source of vitamins A and C, folate, and is a good source of potassium and fiber.

For more yummy and healthy recipes, visit healthtexas.org.

Information courtesy of HealthTexas.

