How do Bexar County's vaccine exemptions measure up?

There are two types of vaccine exemptions allowed in the state of Texas: medical and conscientious.

A medical exemption can be requested if a doctor believes the vaccine required poses a risk to the child or any member of the child’s household. The exemption is good for one year.

What is a conscientious exemption?

This type of exemption can be requested based on a family’s conscience or religious belief. An affidavit must be notarized and submitted to the school. It is valid for two years.

In Bexar County, 0.80 percent of students had conscientious exemptions filed for the 2017-2018 school year, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The following are the conscientious exemptions of years past:

Bexar County

2011-2012 - 0.32%

2012-2013 - 0.36%

2013-2014 - 0.45%

2014-2015 - 0.52%

2015-2016 - 0.67%

2016-2017 – 0.69%

2017-2018 – 0.80%

