Is it tongue tie or reflux?

TAMPA, Fla. - It's a nightmare for new parents: their newborn doesn't eat or sleep. And doctors aren't sure why.

Reflux is a common diagnosis. When the correct diagnosis is finally made, it turns out the stomach wasn't the problem after all.

There's never been anything wrong with baby Holden's appetite, but satisfying it during breastfeeding was a frightening struggle.

"He needed to eat. He wanted to eat, and it was a struggle for me to keep him on me because he would just go 'pwapwapwa,'" said Jray Lieberman, Holden's mother.

The problem is called tongue tie, which happens when extra tissue tied to the bottom of Holden's tongue caused him to pull his mouth off his mother.

"I was a nervous wreck, honestly," Lieberman said.

Dr. Monica Kharbanda, BayCare pediatrician, said breastfeeding problems are one of the best early warning signs of tongue tie.

"Studies have shown that if you don't fix it in some kids, when they get older, they could have issues with taking food," Kharbanda said.

Ignoring oral hygiene and speech can also be a real problem later.

"We'll end up having to get the tissue because we're trying to move the teeth orthodontically, or we're trying to restore teeth, and there's that big hunk of tissue in between the teeth. It really is a big issue that most parents have no idea about," said Larry Lieberman, DDS at Dental Arts of Palm Harbor.

To fix the problem, surgery called frenectomy can cut and remove the tissue.

Ironically Holden's grandfather, Larry Lieberman, is a dentist, who used a laser to remove his grandson's extra tissue.

"I would not clip every tongue tie that I see. It depends on the positioning of it. How symptomatic the child is," Kharbanda said.

But it worked for Holden.

"Having this addressed correctly from the beginning is just really important. It will save a lot of heartache," Jray said.

No one is sure why, but tongue tie is more common in boys than girls.

