Johnson & Johnson knew baby powder contained asbestos, report says

Johnson & Johnson has known since the 1970s that its talc baby powder sometimes contained asbestos, Reuters reported Friday.

Reuters reported that court documents and test results show Johnson & Johnson has known for decades that its raw talc and finished baby powder sometimes contained asbestos, but that the company didn't inform regulators or the public.

The company called the story false and inflammatory.



The company in July lost a lawsuit from plaintiffs who argued that its products were linked to cases of ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

A St. Louis jury awarded plaintiffs $4.7 billion.

Johnson & Johnson faces thousands of other lawsuits.

The report sent the company's stock plunging and on pace for its biggest drop since 2002.

Click here to read the entire Reuter's report.

