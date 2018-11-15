KSAT's Steve Spriester goes on a beard journey

SAN ANTONIO - If you've tuned into KSAT this month, you've probably noticed a difference in the men around the newsroom. They look a little scruffier this month because they've joined forces with No-Shave November and Movember to raise money for cancer awarness.

It's been going great so far, but there has been one little complaint — the itchiness of their new facial hair.

KSAT's Steve Spriester went on a journey this week to find a remedy for the discomfort and even found himself a beard guru. Check it out in the video above.



