KSAT's Steve Spriester goes through colonoscopy experience to raise awareness for early detection

SAN ANTONIO - Colonoscopies can be awkward and embarrassing to talk about, but they could also save your life.

KSAT’s Steve Spriester shared his experience about getting his first colonoscopy and how getting screened for colon cancer is personal for him. His uncle is currently battling colon cancer.

In the video above, Spriester goes through the process with a doctor to show how easy it is to get screened and how early detection could save lives.

