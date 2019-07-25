Local medical professionals recommending CBD to patients

SAN ANTONIO - The use of CBD is a growing trend across the nation.

More and more doctors are recommending CBD to their patients.

"It's something that is going to give us another piece to help our patients," Dr. Carolyn Eaton, from University Health Systems, said. "It's going to be another tool that we can use to help with some things that are very hard to treat."

CBD is still fairly new in the medical industry and there are a lot of unknowns.

For consumers, it could be confusing, trying to navigate what type of product to use and what works best for different ailments.

San Antonio pharmacist Jorge Escudero is trying to help the public and make sure people get good products.

Escudero opened an apothecary in the Medical Center area to properly guide patients.

"I saw a void in the community where this information probably could not be transported to them in a proper fashion," Escudero said.

During a private consultation with patients he helps them find what works for their ailments, how much they should take and if it interacts with any medications they are already taking.

"It's very individualized and it's very difficult for people to understand that what works for one person might not work for the other," Escudero said.

Both Escudero and Eaton urge patients to educate themselves before buying products, look carefully at the ingredients in what they are buying and start with a low dosage to get accustomed to it.

"The starting dosing happens to be orally 10 milligrams up to three times a day and then you can work your way up to 50 milligrams," Eaton said.

With CBD becoming the norm, Escudero and Eaton said they hope that the Food and Drug Administration will begin to regulate the industry.

"I'm looking forward to what the regulations are coming forth because I feel like that would be the benefit of the general public, for U.S. health care professionals who are actually trying to really help people," Escudero said.

