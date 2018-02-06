McDonald's fries could be answer to cure baldness

MIAMI - The long-sought answer to cure baldness may be found in the drive-thru lane at McDonald's.

Scientists have reportedly discovered that a chemical used by the fast food giant to keep their french fries from frothing was successful at creating follicles to end baldness.

Newsweek reports a team at Yokohama National University in Japan successfully used dimethylpolysiloxane to regrow hair on mice. The belief is that the method should also work on human skill cells.

The scientists were able to create Hair Follicle Germs using the technique, leading to the growth of hair on the backs of nude mice.

"This simple method is very robust and promising,” Professor Junji Fukuda said in a report. “We hope this technique will improve human hair regenerative therapy to treat hair loss such as androgenic alopecia (male pattern baldness).

