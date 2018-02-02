First Texas patient receives dosage of medical cannabis

TEXAS - Medical marijuana is now being distributed to patients who qualify across the state.

On Thursday, Knox Medical's Cansortium Texas, one of three marijuana dispensaries in Texas, delivered the first order of low-THC cannabis to a 6-year-old patient suffering from intractable epilepsy.

Currently, an estimated 150,000 Texans have intractable epilepsy.

"For Texans suffering from intractable epilepsy, the wait for medical cannabis is finally over," founder and CEO of Knox Medical Jose Hidalgo said.

Last year, the Texas Department of Transportation licensed three medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas: Cansortium Texas in Schulenburg, Compassionate Cultivation in Austin and Surterra Texas, also in Austin.

In 2015, the Texas Compassionate Use Act was passed, allowing the sale of cannabis-based medical products to Texans meeting certain criteria.

Patients with intractable epilepsy must receive a recommendation for cannabis use from a state board certified neurologist and a second independent physician.

Critiques of this law say that the dosage allowed is not enough to help patients and that the law needs to open up to those with other medical conditions than just intractable epilepsy.

