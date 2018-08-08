Metro Health hosts stakeholder meetings prior to Tobacco 21 implementation

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is holding the first of four stakeholder meetings Thursday prior to the debut of the new Tobacco 21 ordinance, which is scheduled to take effect Oct. 1.

The San Antonio City Council passed the ordinance in January, which raises the age for a consumer to buy tobacco products in the city limits from 18 years old to 21 years old.

Retailers who violate the ordinance can be fined, but there is no punishment in the ordinance for the newly-underage tobacco users who buy, possess or use tobacco products.

The meetings will be held to give schools, nonprofits and retailers information about the new ordinance.

Following are the meeting locations and dates:

Forest Hills Library, 5245 Ingram Rd, Thursday, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Carver Library, 3350 East Commerce, Aug. 13, 3-4:30 p.m.

Tobin Library, 4134 Harry Wurzbach Road, Aug. 27, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Mission Library, 3134 Roosevelt Ave., Sept. 4, 6-7:30 p.m.

