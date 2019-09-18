Metro Health kicks off 2019-2020 flu vaccination season

SAN ANTONIO - Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Council members and staff rolled up their sleeves Wednesday to help kick off the 2019-2020 flu vaccination season in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District hosted a pop-up flu clinic for city leaders and staff to set the example about the importance of getting a flu vaccine.

Metro Health officials said the best protection against the flu is getting a vaccine and encourages everyone six months and older to get the vaccine as early as possible.

Getting a vaccination helps reduce your chances of getting the flu and also helps protect others around you who may be vulnerable to becoming very sick, including babies, older adults and pregnant women, officials said.

"Because the flu is unpredictable, it's too soon to know what to expect this flu season. So don't wait, the time to get vaccinated is right now," said Dr. Anita K Kurian, assistant director of Metro Health.

Metro Health will be scheduling immunization events across the city to reach as many citizens as possible.

Metro Health recommends the following three-step approach to fight flu:

Get a flu vaccine.

Wash your hands often and practice good hygiene, and try to avoid close contact with sick people. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

If you become sick, limit your contact with others and complete all medication doses prescribed by your doctor.

You can the weekly flu report in San Antonio by clicking here.

To find a vaccination site near you, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's online flu vaccine finder tool.

Click here to learn more about fighting the flu.

For frequently asked questions on the 2019-2020 flu season, click here.

