Metro Health offers flu vaccine free on first-come, first-served basis

SAN ANTONIO - Flu is on the rise in San Antonio, and the Metropolitan Health District wants to help you avoid contracting it by offering a free vaccine.

To receive a free flu vaccine, visit the Metro Health immunization clinic at 210 N. Mel Waiters Way from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, or the clinic at 1226 NW 18th St. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To make an appointment, call 210-207-8894.

"Getting the flu vaccine is the most effective way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the flu," said Dr. Anita Kurian, Metro Health assistant director for communicable diseases. "If you haven't done so already, the time to get the vaccine is now, since we're in the midst of flu season and the vaccine takes up to two weeks to protect you."

Metro Health is seeing flu activity levels consistent with an average flu season. No pediatric flu-related deaths have been reported.



Everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine each season, Metro Health said. Pregnant women and individuals with underlying health conditions should get the protection as early as possible.

The flu vaccine is the first step in protecting yourself from the flu. Additionally, people should wash their hands often and ensure others at home maintain the same hand-washing standards. Sneeze or cough into your elbow instead of your hands.

Distance yourself from others and stay home if you start feeling sick, because you may already be contagious.

