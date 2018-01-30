Metro Health offers free flu vaccine on first-come, first-served basis

SAN ANTONIO - In an effort to combat the flu epidemic, the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is giving away free flu vaccines at its immunizations clinic on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

To receive a free vaccine, you will need to present a state-approved ID when you visit the clinic at 1226 NW 18th St., which is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions about the vaccine, call 210-207-8894.

Officials from multiple San Antonio hospitals said a high number of flu cases has been the driving force behind an increase in visits to emergency rooms.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 2,355 people in the state have died of flu-related illnesses from October to December.

"This has been a particularly tough flu season, so far. The season still has a ways to go, so it's not too late to get your flu vaccine today," said Dr. Anita Kurian, Metro Health assistant director for communicable diseases.

Health officials urge people 6 months or older to get a flu vaccine. Pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions should get the protection as early as possible.

The vaccine is the first step in protection against the flu, health officials said.

Other ways to combat the flu include washing your hands often and sneezing or coughing into your elbow instead of your hands.

Health officials advise to distance yourself from others and stay home if you start feeling sick because you may already be contagious.

People who have the flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue.

Vomiting and diarrhea

Below is an interactive map of influenza activity across the state of Texas. (Click here if you can not see the map.)

