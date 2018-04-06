Metro Health to host several open house events in April for National Public Health Month

SAN ANTONIO - April is National Public Health Month, and the city of San Antonio is taking this time to raise awareness about different public health issues.

San Antonio Metropolitan Health District wants to connect directly with the community in a series of open house events that will be held throughout the month.

The first event will take place Friday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Metro Health STD/HIV Clinic on East Highland Boulevard. Officials will be talking about communicable diseases.

The other two open house events will focus on environmental health and safety and community health.

