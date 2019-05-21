More women speaking out about their infertility struggles

SAN ANTONIO - It's been known as a silent struggle, but now, more and more women are speaking out about infertility.

Infertility affects more than 6 million women in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Below are the stories of two local women who have struggled to conceive.

Stephanie Yamamoto

Over four years ago, Stephanie Yamamoto and her husband had just had their first baby girl.

Their excitement soon turned into tears. At 33 days, the baby died from congenial heart disease.

The couple would soon try again but found it hard to get pregnant.

"We've tried everything possible, and it was just wasn't working," Yamamoto said.

With the support of her husband, family and friends, Yamamato started in vitro fertilization or IVF.

The first cycle didn't work, and the second time she got pregnant but ended up have an entropic pregnancy that had to be terminated.

Finally, after the third try and a different form of IVF, Yamamoto was pregnant and nine months later would give birth to a baby girl.

Her story did not end there. Six months after giving birth, she was pregnant again.

"God was like you prayed, and now we have these two beautiful girls," Yamamoto said.

While her journey had a happy ending, it wasn't always a happy road.

At times, it was emotionally, physically and financially hard, but as Yamamoto looked back, she said it was all worth it.

"For anybody going through the IVF journey, just know when times get tough, you'll go through a roller coaster of emotions, but don't give in," Yamamoto said. "The end result is amazing."

Dr. Linda Strano-Burton

For most women, planning to be a mother is exciting, but for others like Dr. Linda Strano-Burton, it doesn't happen.

Strano-Burton is from Italy, and years ago she moved to the United States with her husband, where they eventually would start trying to have a family.

"We assumed we would be like most of our family and friends, and we would get pregnant without any effort," Strano-Burton said.

After two years of trying on their own, they would be told by her OBGYN that they would have to try something else.

Eventually, they tried three IVF treatments, over $60,000 in cost. Each round did result in a pregnancy, but she miscarried each one of them.

"I was now in my late 30s and with no hope left to even carry my baby, much less to have a biological one," Strano-Burton said.

She would turn her story into a way to help others by getting her doctorate degree and becoming an infertility coach and part of a local support group.

She and her husband have decided to remain child-free.

"We are parenting the memory of the children we hold in our heart," Strano-Burton said.

