Nasal testosterone preserves fertility

MIAMI - Low testosterone affects more than 10% of men worldwide.

The condition can cause fatigue, low libido and depression.

"At least 1 in 3 men between the ages of 32 to 50 appear to have low testosterone," said Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, director of reproductive urology at the University of Miami Health System.

Ramasamy said factors such as stress, obesity and poor sleep habits may be to blame.

He said testosterone therapies such as injections and gels have one major side effect.

"All of these treatments will actually block hormones from the pituitary gland," Ramasamy said.

Now, a treatment called Natesto, applied through the nose, is offering younger patients another option.

"Because this is used two to three times a day and it's short-acting, it still preserves your hormones from the pituitary gland and, therefore, maintains your sperm production," Ramasamy said.

He said patients enrolled in the University of Miami study have preserved their fertility and feel great.

"They are able to lose weight, get back to the gym. Obviously, their sex life has improved," Ramasamy said.

One of the patients enrolled in the study said taking Natesto has made a big difference for him.

"I have the energy, I have the desire to be active and to do things," Robert said.

Natesto was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2012, but is being studied as a treatment option for men who want to preserve their fertility.

Side effects of testosterone therapy include the risk of blood clots and breast enlargement, so always talk to your doctor before starting any treatment.

Natesto is covered by most insurance companies. Otherwise, it costs about $200 a month.

For more information on the treatment or the clinical trial, visit clinicaltrial.gov and type in Natesto.

Copyright 2019 by Ivanhoe Newswire - All rights reserved.