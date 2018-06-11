New research on extreme morning sickness

LOS ANGELES - Dr. Marlena Fejzo lost her baby in 1999 because of extreme morning sickness.

Since then, the researcher at UCLA and USC has worked tirelessly to find a reason behind the condition that affects two percent of women.

With the help of the DNA company 23andMe, Fejzo believes she's zeroed in on a cause -- the first step toward a treatment.

Jennie Karrer, a mother of two, was so sick during her pregnancies that some days, she couldn't get out of bed.

"It feels like a very bad stomach flu where you want to die because you can't do anything. You can't move, you know?" she said.

Moms with hyperemesis gravidarum, or HG, get nausea and vomiting and lose their appetites and drop weight. It can get so bad, they need IV's, medication, and feeding tubes.

Fejzo studied thousands of pregnant moms' DNA and noticed that proteins from two genes are abnormally high in women with HG.

"The protein then goes to the brain and signals this loss of appetite and nausea and vomiting in extreme cases. So there's quite a bit of evidence now that it is a cause," she said.

Fejzo's discovery doesn't mean relief is coming soon, but it's a start.

"Finally, we have some answers so we can start to look at therapies that will target those proteins and hopefully lower them safely in pregnancy." she said.

Karrer said a treatment for HG would be amazing.

"I would be so happy for other moms, and if I were supposed to have another kid, I would be happy for myself, obviously," she said.

Fejzo has already started research to prove the cause. Then come trials for therapies that she hopes would be safe for pregnant women.

Since the two genes are also responsible for a form of extreme nausea that occurs in cancer patients, she hopes that drug development will be expedited.

