Oral immunotherapy treats food allergies

NEW YORK - Peanuts, tree nuts, milk and eggs are some of the most common foods in our American diet, but they can be life-threatening for a lot of people

While the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve a food allergy drug early next year, scientists are also looking at one surprising way to help the body adjust.

Dr. Anna Nowak, a pediatric allergist, is testing a process called oral immunotherapy, or OIT.

For Juliette Lajcaj, who suffers from eczema, OIT involves eating peanut butter -- the very food she is supposed to avoid.

"It starts with a tiny amount that she takes under supervision, during the visit. Then, she takes the same amount at home," Nowak said.

Nowak said the patients testing OIT are carefully monitored. It's a slow process over months, and while it's still in the investigation stage, she said it does increase tolerance.

"We know this can be accomplished for most children. The big unknown is, 'Can we cure her of peanut allergy?'" Nowak said.

Doctors stress that oral immunotherapy should not be started at home without a doctor's supervision.

