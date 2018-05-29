Palo Alto College to offer health care administration degree

SAN ANTONIO - Palo Alto College plans to offer a new health care administration degree aimed at supporting the high-demand health care industry.

The announcement was made Tuesday during a news conference.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, health care is one of the fastest growing career fields for people with associate degrees. Employment is expected to increase nearly 29 percent by 2024 in the Bexar County area.

Palo Alto College President Mike Flores wants his students to a part of that growth.

"It provides students with, first, a level-two certificate of 35 credit hours and then they can continue on to an associates degree. If they'd like, they can continue on to a bachelor's degree at a university," Flores said.

Students will also be able to rack up 350 clinical hours of training on-site and in the community, Flores said. After that, students will eventually have a guaranteed job interview at the end of the training.

Palo Alto College will begin offering the program in August.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.