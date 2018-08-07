Pediatric patients enjoy educational magic show

SAN ANTONIO - Patients and their families at The Children's Hospital of San Antonio enjoyed an educational magic show Tuesday courtesy of the Magik Theatre.

"Dr. Krashundbang" brought her brand of science and magic to the hospital for a fun lesson through experimentation and humor.

"I'm hearing from nurses who say, 'This is the first time I've seen a kid smile in two weeks.' It's hard; it's really, really hard. They've been dealt a really tough hand, and if I can do just a little

something, even for a little while," said Carolyn Dellinger, who plays Dr. Krashundbang.

Theater officials said the lessons learned from the show will reinforce children's knowledge just in time for back-to-school.

The Magik Theatre group has been putting on performances in downtown San Antonio since 1895.

