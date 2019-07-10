Planned Parenthood South Texas commemorates 80th anniversary

SAN ANTONIO - Planned Parenthood South Texas on Wednesday commemorated 80 years of providing health services in San Antonio.

The clinic opened its doors in July 1939, when it was operated with an all-volunteer staff to educate women about birth control and provide them with diaphragms.

In its first year, the clinic served 354 women.

To help celebrate its anniversary, Planned Parenthood will be offering free STD testing Wednesday.

With five clinics in San Antonio and two in the Rio Grande Valley, Planned Parenthood South Texas served 18,821 women, men and teens in 2018.

