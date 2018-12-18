Recipe: Microwave Potato Chips
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 8 minutes
Ingredients:
- 4 medium Yukon gold potatoes
- Salt to taste
Directions:
- Scrub potatoes
- Slice potatoes paper thin
- Place a sheet of parchment paper over the bottom of your microwave oven
- Place the potato slices in a single layer on top of the paper
- Season with salt
- Cover potatoes with a second sheet of parchment paper
- Cook on high for 8 minutes or until potato slices are browned and crisp
- Testing and adjusting the time as necessary
- Remove potato chips from the microwave and cook on a rack
- Repeat these steps to cook the remaining potato slices
