By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

Recipe: Microwave Potato Chips

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 8 minutes

Ingredients: 

  • 4 medium Yukon gold potatoes
  • Salt to taste

Directions:

  • Scrub potatoes
  • Slice potatoes paper thin
  • Place a sheet of parchment paper over the bottom of your microwave oven
  • Place the potato slices in a single layer on top of the paper
  • Season with salt
  • Cover potatoes with a second sheet of parchment paper
  • Cook on high for 8 minutes or until potato slices are browned and crisp
  • Testing and adjusting the time as necessary
  • Remove potato chips from the microwave and cook on a rack
  • Repeat these steps to cook the remaining potato slices

For more healthy recipes, visit healthtexas.org.

