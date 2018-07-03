Robotic surgery helps shed major pounds

SAN ANTONIO - Robotic sleeve gastrectomy is the latest in bypass weight-loss surgery.

The surgery is performed using cutting-edge robotic technology to minimize trauma to the patient, meaning a faster recovery and less pain.

And for Teresina Francis, who's already lost nearly 80 pounds, the surgery was just what the doctor ordered.

Francis is a busy, hard-working mom, but at 295 pounds, she found that it was all she could do to get through the days.

"I was always tired. I was always looking for a reason to not do something. The tipping point for me was that I finally saw myself as a morbidly obese person in the mirror." Francis said.

Frustrated, Francis turned to laparoscopic gastric surgery, using groundbreaking robotic technology.



"The robotic technology allows me to sit at a console. It allows me to operate the hands of the robot, which ideally doesn't cause as much trauma to the patient," said Dr. David Thomas, a bariatric surgeon at Baptist Health System in San Antonio.

The robotic system provides the doctor with vision that is three-dimensional and magnified by 10.

During the procedure, the doctor uses the robot to divide the stomach and remove a large portion of it, leaving a long, tube-shaped pouch in place. It can hold up to 10 ounces.

"I didn't have a lot of pain. I didn't have a lot of nausea. It went really well," Francis said.

Thomas was impressed with the results.

"It's an amazing thing to see in person. It really does help the patient recover a lot faster," he said.

Francis said she has lost 79 pounds so far and still has a few more pounds to go.

"The surgery for me was a huge game changer. This isn't the easy way out," she said. "I've put in a lot of hard work to get to this point. We are outdoors more, and we are constantly going and I can keep up instead of falling behind."

The surgery makes the patient feel full faster, the patient doesn't absorb food quite as well and the part of the stomach that is removed eliminates the hormone ghrelin, which causes people to feel hungry.

