San Antonio student's headaches help doctors find tumor in her brain

SAN ANTONIO - A 17-year-old girl is thanking her doctor after discovering her headaches were worse than they first seemed.

Aracely Castro has spent more than seven months recovering from brain surgery.

Her mother, Lilia Castro, said her daughter began coughing and having headaches last November.

A few weeks later, Castro said they went to a doctor who told them it was allergies.

Aracely continued going to school and doing kickboxing, but the symptoms returned.

“I couldn’t see. The headaches wouldn’t go away. It felt like my brain was going to explode,” Aracely said.

Her mother took her to the emergency room at North Central Baptist Hospital, where she had a CT scan done on her head.

“It showed this big lesion in her brain, and they consulted me. I went down there and saw her and realized that she was in dire straits,” Dr. David Jimenez, chief of neurosurgery at North Central Baptist Hospital said.

Dr. Jimenez first recommended an MRI.

“It appeared to me that part of the main area of the tumor was at the base. This was associated with a very large cyst. It so happens that I have a lot of experience with what is called endoscopic surgery,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez knew operation was the only option, but he said it didn’t have to be invasive.

“I realized I could do the surgery literally through a hole the size of a pencil eraser. Using specialized instruments that we have in the hospital, with a laser and all that, I got in and navigated to where the tumor was. I was able to open it up, drain it and get it all out and take care of her,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez said there are many causes for headaches. Not all of them are as serious as this, but they should all be monitored.

“One needs to worry when one has headaches that don’t go away and are associated with nausea, and people should go to the doctor,” Jimenez said.

Today, the Castro family is grateful for the team of specialists who saved Aracely’s life.

She is now inspired to become a doctor.

“I want to be like Dr. Jimenez, who was always there, loving, kind, supportive being there with his patients,” Aracely said.

Aracely hopes sharing her story brings awareness.

