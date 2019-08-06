Should your baby be born at home or at a hospital?

TAMPA, Fla. - It's a joy like no other -- the birth of a new baby.

Usually, the birth unfolds in a hospital's maternity department.

But a growing number of women are going back to basics and staying at home.

Sarah Rankin's family is about to get a little bigger. And just like their first child, Charlotte, they want the baby to come into the world in their home.

"You're able to control the vibe of your birth. So, she was born in a dark room with silence, instead of beeping and screaming and people rushing around. It was just so serene," Rankin said.

But it's still rare. Less than 1% of the 4 million births in the U.S. last year happened at home.

Dr. Jill Hechtman, medical director at Tampa Obstetrics, said home births are too risky.

One study found 23 to 37 percent of women who tried to give birth at home wound up being rushed to a hospital.

"I'm not a big proponent of home birth because I've seen the bad things that can happen, and I know there's only minutes when they do happen," Hechtman said.

Hechtman said the mortality rate for home-birth babies is roughly twice that of hospital births.

But Charlie Rae Young, a licensed midwife, said safety contingencies are in place if there's a complication.

"We are licensed and regulated by the state. It's not home birth at all costs," he said.

Hechtman still isn't convinced.

"I would rather embrace the patients that would consider home births and talk to them and provide them what they want in a hospital setting," Hechtman said.

But for Rankin, there is no doubt about where she will welcome baby No. 2.

Doctors and midwives do agree on one thing: Some women are better candidates for home deliveries than others.

For example, most likely candidates for giving birth at home are women without any previous health problems or C-sections and usually those only having one baby, not twins or triplets.

Montana, Vermont and Wyoming are among the top states for home births, and some counties in Florida are among the highest in the nation, with 7% of women choosing home birth compared to the national average of only 1%.

